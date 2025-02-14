Left Menu

US Greenlights Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind to India

The United States has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, to India. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has welcomed the decision, urging stringent punishment. This move comes amid renewed commitments from both nations to combat terrorism globally.

Updated: 14-02-2025 23:23 IST
US Greenlights Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind to India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has sanctioned the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, back to India. This decision was confirmed by US President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

Expressing approval, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the importance of delivering a severe punishment to Rana to deter future actions against India. Trump, addressing the media alongside Modi, reiterated the seriousness of Rana's crimes, referring to him as a 'very violent man'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs commended the US decision and emphasized the commitment of both nations to eliminate terrorist threats worldwide. The joint efforts aim to prevent tragedies similar to the Mumbai attacks and ongoing threats from groups like Al-Qa'ida and ISIS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

