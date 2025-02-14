US Greenlights Extradition of 26/11 Mastermind to India

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has sanctioned the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, implicated in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, back to India. This decision was confirmed by US President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.

Expressing approval, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the importance of delivering a severe punishment to Rana to deter future actions against India. Trump, addressing the media alongside Modi, reiterated the seriousness of Rana's crimes, referring to him as a 'very violent man'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs commended the US decision and emphasized the commitment of both nations to eliminate terrorist threats worldwide. The joint efforts aim to prevent tragedies similar to the Mumbai attacks and ongoing threats from groups like Al-Qa'ida and ISIS.

