Trump Administration Clears LNG Exports in Louisiana

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on Friday its approval of a license to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Commonwealth LNG in Louisiana. The decision marks the first approval of such exports since President Joe Biden suspended them early last year.

These LNG exports are set to target markets in Asia and Europe, marking a significant shift in the U.S. energy export policy. This development is expected to have important economic implications for both the local and international energy markets.

Furthermore, Trump informed reporters that a substantial 625 million acres of offshore federal waters have been reopened to oil and gas development. This decision reverses previous restrictions imposed by Biden's administration, highlighting a significant policy divergence between the two presidencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)