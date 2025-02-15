Left Menu

Codelco's Gabriela Mistral Reaches Historic Labor Agreement

Chile's Codelco achieves an early labor agreement with the workers' union at its Gabriela Mistral unit. The three-year collective bargaining deal, effective from June 1, encompasses nearly 300 employees, underscoring Codelco's commitment to cooperative industrial relations in its smaller mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:55 IST
Codelco's Gabriela Mistral Reaches Historic Labor Agreement
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's state-owned copper mining giant, Codelco, announced an early collective bargaining agreement with the workers' union at its Gabriela Mistral unit this past Friday. This move highlights the company's proactive approach to labor relations.

The newly secured deal at Gabriela Mistral, recognized as one of the smaller operational units within Codelco, will last for a period of three years, commencing on June 1. The agreement will provide coverage for approximately 300 employees.

By fostering such agreements, Codelco demonstrates its dedication to maintaining harmonious and collaborative labor environments, key to sustaining its operational effectiveness and stability in the global mining sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025