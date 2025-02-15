Codelco's Gabriela Mistral Reaches Historic Labor Agreement

Chile's state-owned copper mining giant, Codelco, announced an early collective bargaining agreement with the workers' union at its Gabriela Mistral unit this past Friday. This move highlights the company's proactive approach to labor relations.

The newly secured deal at Gabriela Mistral, recognized as one of the smaller operational units within Codelco, will last for a period of three years, commencing on June 1. The agreement will provide coverage for approximately 300 employees.

By fostering such agreements, Codelco demonstrates its dedication to maintaining harmonious and collaborative labor environments, key to sustaining its operational effectiveness and stability in the global mining sector.

