Devastating Wildfires in Chile: Lives Lost as Flames Engulf Central and Southern Regions

Wildfires in central and southern Chile have claimed at least 15 lives and destroyed countless homes amid a severe heat wave. President Boric declared a state of catastrophe, allowing military aid. Residents faced devastation, with 50,000 evacuated, as firefighters battled blazes under difficult conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Penco | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:10 IST
In central and southern Chile, wildfires have unleashed devastation, claiming at least 15 lives and destroying homes as the nation grapples with an intense heat wave. Scorching temperatures have exacerbated the crisis, challenging firefighting efforts across the affected regions.

President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe in the central Biobio and Nuble regions, permitting greater coordination with the military to tackle the numerous blazes. Over 8,500 hectares have already been scorched, prompting the evacuation of 50,000 residents, according to Chilean Security Minister Luis Cordero.

Despite the declaration, local officials have criticized the federal response, citing a lack of immediate support. As temperatures soared past 38°C, communities were unexpectedly engulfed by flames at midnight, leaving residents like John Guzman and Juan Lagos trapped. Efforts to control the situation continue as the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

