Catastrophic Wildfires Wreak Havoc in Chilean Regions

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of catastrophe in two southern regions amid devastating wildfires. The fires have claimed 16 lives and forced the evacuation of at least 20,000 individuals.

Ñuble and Bío Bío regions, located about 500 kilometers south of Santiago, are the epicenter of these disaster areas. As of Sunday morning, the Chilean Forestry Agency reported 24 active fires across the country.

Adverse conditions, including strong winds and soaring temperatures, are fueling the wildfires. With forecasts predicting temperatures to reach up to 38°C (100°F), firefighters are facing significant challenges in controlling the blaze that has already scorched nearly 8,500 hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)