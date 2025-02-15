Tripura CM Seeks Central Boost for State Development in Meeting with PM Modi

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on crucial developmental projects for the northeastern state. Chief among the discussions was a request for central backing in creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and establishing prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in the region.

Saha also extended an invitation to Modi for the opening of the newly renovated Mata Tripureswari Temple at Matabari, emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage and regional pride. Additionally, he underscored the need for enhancing road connectivity, especially the National Highway from Kamalpur to Santirbazar.

Expressing his appreciation, CM Saha congratulated Modi on recent political victories and international diplomatic endeavors, acknowledging the Prime Minister's role in advancing India on a global platform. The meeting, as shared by the PMO on social media, marked a promising step towards stronger cooperation between Tripura and central governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)