Tripura CM Seeks Central Boost for State Development in Meeting with PM Modi
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek support for state development. Key topics included infrastructure enhancement, employment generation, and the establishment of educational institutions like AIIMS and IIT. Saha also invited Modi to inaugurate the new Mata Tripureswari Temple.
On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, focusing on crucial developmental projects for the northeastern state. Chief among the discussions was a request for central backing in creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and establishing prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in the region.
Saha also extended an invitation to Modi for the opening of the newly renovated Mata Tripureswari Temple at Matabari, emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage and regional pride. Additionally, he underscored the need for enhancing road connectivity, especially the National Highway from Kamalpur to Santirbazar.
Expressing his appreciation, CM Saha congratulated Modi on recent political victories and international diplomatic endeavors, acknowledging the Prime Minister's role in advancing India on a global platform. The meeting, as shared by the PMO on social media, marked a promising step towards stronger cooperation between Tripura and central governance.
