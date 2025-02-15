Historic Assembly Session in Kokrajhar Marks Empowerment of Bodo Community

In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the one-day special Assembly session scheduled for February 17 in Kokrajhar, a site historically linked with agitation. Modi highlighted that the National Democratic Alliance governments, both at the Centre and in Assam, are dedicated to empowering the Bodo community and addressing their aspirations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the session's key agenda: reinforcing the administration of 6th Schedule areas. Expressing gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, CM Himanta described the event as a pinnacle of his career, underlining its significance in drawing the roadmap for peace, stability, and progress in the region.

Commenting on social media, CM Himanta remarked, "February 17 will mark a historic milestone for Assam as Kokrajhar hosts a momentous Assembly session. A major highlight will be the Governor's Address." Echoing these sentiments, PM Modi lauded the session's prospect and recalled his visit to Kokrajhar, celebrating Bodo culture, vowing continued commitment to their empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)