Farmers' Protest Over Water Shortage in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Bikaner division, farmers organized protests demanding additional water for irrigation. Blocking highways, they insisted on more water from the Indira Gandhi Canal. Despite security measures, their protest continues until demands are met. Discussions with state officials have yet to yield an agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Rajasthan's Bikaner division took to the streets on Saturday, staging protests and blocking highways to demand additional water for irrigation.

The demonstrators, led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, are pushing for more water from the Indira Gandhi Canal, emphasizing their readiness to continue protests until their demands are fulfilled.

Authorities have responded with heightened security, deploying 500 police officers and specialized anti-riot vehicles to maintain order, while talks between state officials and farmer representatives have yet to produce a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

