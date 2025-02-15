Farmers' Protest Over Water Shortage in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan's Bikaner division took to the streets on Saturday, staging protests and blocking highways to demand additional water for irrigation.

The demonstrators, led by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, are pushing for more water from the Indira Gandhi Canal, emphasizing their readiness to continue protests until their demands are fulfilled.

Authorities have responded with heightened security, deploying 500 police officers and specialized anti-riot vehicles to maintain order, while talks between state officials and farmer representatives have yet to produce a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)