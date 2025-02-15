Ammonia Leak in Kota: Children's Health at Risk

A hazardous ammonia gas leak from the Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) factory in Kota's Simaliya area has led to more than half a dozen children falling sick. Of these, five children were critically affected and needed immediate medical attention at Kota's New Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Superintendent of the Medical College Hospital, confirmed that the children lost consciousness following the gas exposure but received prompt treatment. "The students referred here are now stable," Sharma noted, adding that they were provided primary treatment before being referred to JK Lone Hospital. Fortunately, none were in serious condition.

This incident follows a similar occurrence last week where eight workers were hospitalized due to an "unknown gas leak" at Hetro Pharma Limited in Andhra Pradesh's Nakkapalli region. The district collector, Vijaya Krishnan, stated that while four workers have been discharged, the others remain stable, with no casualties reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)