AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025: Transforming Cancer Care in India

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar. The event underscored advancements in cancer care, collaborative research, and new facilities aimed at improving patient outcomes and accessibility, alongside initiatives for innovative healthcare solutions and extensive government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:25 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has officially inaugurated the second edition of the AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar. The conclave aims to gather experts from Institutes of National Importance across the country to deliberate on the latest advancements in cancer treatment and research.

In his address, Nadda lauded the progress NCI has made since its 2019 inception, emphasizing its evolution into a top-tier healthcare provider. He conducted tours of the new Nuclear Medicine Targeted Treatment Ward and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, both designed to enhance patient care through cutting-edge treatment options.

Nadda highlighted the Indian government's efforts in cancer care, noting substantial investments in infrastructure and initiatives to make advanced treatment accessible countrywide. He praised the institutes' collaboration with startups for healthcare innovation and detailed plans for widespread Day Care Cancer Centres to bring indispensable services closer to underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

