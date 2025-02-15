Gautam Adani's Spiritual Pilgrimage to Ajmer Sharif: A Journey of Faith and Philanthropy

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his family, made a pilgrimage to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, one of the most significant Sufi shrines globally, located in Rajasthan. During their visit, they offered a 'makhmali chadar' and flowers at the shrine, participating in a tradition that underscores their commitment to spiritual values.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin at the Dargah, warmly welcomed the Adani family, highlighting the significance of their visit. In a social media post, Gautam Adani expressed prayers for collective prosperity and well-being. The visit symbolized the family's dedication to inclusivity, love, and service, principles taught by Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty.

In recognition of his leadership and philanthropic work, Gautam Adani was honored with the 'Global Peace Award.' The Adani family's visit included the preparation of a special vegetarian 'langar' for thousands, reinforcing their commitment to humanitarianism and devoted leadership. The Dargah remains a beacon of peace and spiritual unity, attracting millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)