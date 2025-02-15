Left Menu

Delhi Power Supply: Discoms Assure No Outages Despite Political Allegations

Amid allegations by outgoing Chief Minister Atishi of power cuts in Delhi, discoms assert stable electricity supply without outages. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and BSES discoms assure reliable service, countering claims of post-election disruptions. Political tensions rise as BJP dismisses these allegations as misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst political upheaval following AAP's election defeat, Delhi's power distributors have assured the public of uninterrupted electricity supply. Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi had alleged power cuts across the city, but the discoms, including Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, maintain there have been no outages.

Tata Power, in partnership with the Delhi government, serves a significant portion of the city and reported stable demand ranging from 4200-4500 MW citywide. Proactive measures, including strategic distribution planning and robust power purchase agreements, have been highlighted to meet future demand peaks.

Meanwhile, BSES discoms continue to provide seamless electricity to millions, refuting claims of widespread outages. The political narrative intensifies as BJP accuses Atishi of spreading misinformation, calling for factual accountability in public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

