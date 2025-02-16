Left Menu

Empowering Women, One Meal at a Time: The Rise of Didi Ki Rasoi

Didi Ki Rasoi is a successful initiative empowering rural women in Bihar, India, through self-help groups that run canteens in public institutions. These women have achieved financial independence and self-respect, contributing to a total business of Rs 119 crore, while overcoming familial and societal obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:57 IST
Empowering Women, One Meal at a Time: The Rise of Didi Ki Rasoi
  • India

In the bustling corridors of Patna Medical College and Hospital, Poonam Devi strides purposefully, reflecting a wider transformation happening in Bihar. Once limited to farming, Devi now runs a canteen she owns, challenging traditional family norms.

Part of the 'Didi Ki Rasoi' initiative, she and 3,952 women across 216 canteens fuel social change, offering hygienic meals in public institutions. These canteens add up to Rs 119 crore in business, demonstrating their economic impact.

Despite inflation and expansion challenges, the initiative represents a new chapter for many. Driven by Didi Ki Rasoi's promise of financial autonomy, these women are determined to expand their enterprise and secure brighter futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

