Renewable Energy Leaders Urge Extension of Transmission Waiver

Power producers in India have called on the government to extend the waiver on inter-state transmission charges for renewable energy projects until 2030. The appeal aims to bolster the clean energy sector's integration into India's economy.

During a consultative meeting on February 5, chaired by Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, industry bodies like the Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) voiced their concerns. They advocated for prolonging the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charge waiver, which faces expiration on June 30 this year.

The waiver currently allows renewable energy projects to avoid significant costs per unit of electricity, enhancing competitiveness against traditional energy sources like coal. Extending the waiver is crucial to help India meet its renewable energy goals and maintain lower procurement costs for electricity distribution companies.

