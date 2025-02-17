Asian Markets Rally Amid Global Economic Shifts
Asian markets gained momentum, led by Hong Kong's tech sector and robust Japanese growth figures. Geopolitical developments and trade policies, such as potential U.S. tariffs, influenced investor sentiment. Additionally, Chinese AI advancements and stock growth forecasts by Goldman Sachs bolstered optimism for future economic gains.
As the week began, Asian share markets experienced growth, with Hong Kong's tech sector attracting significant attention. Japan's surprising economic growth contrasted with weak U.S. retail sales, strengthening the yen against the dollar. Reports also emerged of upcoming Russian-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, drawing global focus.
The possibility of U.S. tariffs remains a concern, with potential levies based on value-added taxes in other countries causing anxiety about global economic implications. Analysts, such as Ray Attrill from National Australia Bank, highlighted fears over an additional 20% tariff on EU imports, echoing concerns about President Donald Trump's trade policies.
Investor relief was evident with no major tariffs introduced yet, supporting gains in Asian-Pacific shares and Japanese stock indices. South Korean and Taiwanese stocks also saw increases, while Hong Kong markets benefitted from speculation about Chinese firms launching low-cost AI alternatives. The global optimism extended to oil prices with the anticipation of peace talks impacting supply dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
