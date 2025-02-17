Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally Amid Global Economic Shifts

Asian markets gained momentum, led by Hong Kong's tech sector and robust Japanese growth figures. Geopolitical developments and trade policies, such as potential U.S. tariffs, influenced investor sentiment. Additionally, Chinese AI advancements and stock growth forecasts by Goldman Sachs bolstered optimism for future economic gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 08:10 IST
Asian Markets Rally Amid Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the week began, Asian share markets experienced growth, with Hong Kong's tech sector attracting significant attention. Japan's surprising economic growth contrasted with weak U.S. retail sales, strengthening the yen against the dollar. Reports also emerged of upcoming Russian-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, drawing global focus.

The possibility of U.S. tariffs remains a concern, with potential levies based on value-added taxes in other countries causing anxiety about global economic implications. Analysts, such as Ray Attrill from National Australia Bank, highlighted fears over an additional 20% tariff on EU imports, echoing concerns about President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Investor relief was evident with no major tariffs introduced yet, supporting gains in Asian-Pacific shares and Japanese stock indices. South Korean and Taiwanese stocks also saw increases, while Hong Kong markets benefitted from speculation about Chinese firms launching low-cost AI alternatives. The global optimism extended to oil prices with the anticipation of peace talks impacting supply dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025