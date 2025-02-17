Call for Change After New Delhi Stampede Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha has called for a meticulous investigation to understand the factors that contributed to this tragic event. While expressing profound sadness over the loss of lives, Kushwaha highlighted the importance of not rushing to blame without conclusive evidence.

The incident, which resulted in 18 casualties, occurred due to a sudden change of the train's departure platform. Kushwaha stressed the need for rail authorities to conduct thorough investigations in such scenarios, emphasising that accountability should only be determined after an investigation reveals the actual causes.

In response to this tragedy, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Vishal Tiwari. The plea requests the formation of an expert committee to devise safety guidelines for preventing future stampedes. It highlights necessary measures such as constructing wider overbridges and platforms, enhancing passenger access through ramps and escalators, and ensuring stability in arrival and departure platforms during peak hours. The plea also urges the implementation of the 2014 National Disaster Management Authority report on crowd management.

