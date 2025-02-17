Delhi Police ACB Busts Bribery Racket: Two Arrested

In a decisive move against corruption, Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) apprehended two individuals, including a government stenographer, accused of soliciting a bribe to lift a suspension on GST registration. The arrest unfolded after the complainant, a shopkeeper dealing in electronics, approached the ACB, alleging that his GST registration was wrongfully suspended and that a Rs 50,000 bribe was demanded for its revocation.

The complainant, who had already submitted all necessary documents and fines as per the official notice, repeatedly requested the GST officer and his stenographer, Mohit Yadav, to revoke the suspension. Allegedly, Yadav asked for illegal gratification on behalf of GST Officer Arifullah Khan. Frustrated by these demands, the shopkeeper reported the matter to ACB officials.

With a strategic plan, the raiding team of ACB, accompanied by the complainant and a 'panch' witness, reached the Trade & Taxes office in New Delhi. The operation culminated in the arrest of Mohit Yadav and his accomplice, Chandan Kumar, who were caught red-handed soliciting and accepting the bribe. Additionally, over Rs 74,000 was recovered from Kumar, funds suspected to be from similar illegal activities. The entire operation adhered to the BNSS, 2023 protocols, and the accused are now under further investigation.

