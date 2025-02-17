Left Menu

Temple Tension: Minister's Visit Sparks Controversy at Thirupparankundram

Union Minister L. Murugan's visit to Thirupparankundram Temple sparked a dispute with police over security restrictions. Alleging improper practices at the site, Murugan urged action from the Tamil Nadu government, criticizing recent arrests of Hindu leaders. He called for recognition of Thiruparankundram's sacred status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:52 IST
Union Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs of India L. Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, visited the Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple and escalated tensions by confronting the police over security restrictions on his entourage. The minister's retinue was limited to five individuals, owing to safety concerns, causing a contentious discourse regarding the police's jurisdiction over such matters.

Addressing reporters afterwards, Murugan alleged unlawful activities were transpiring at the revered Thirupparankundram Hill. He accused the state government and law enforcement of laxity, urging them to apprehend those responsible and comply with a 1994 High Court order, which mandates adherence to specific religious protocols at Hindu sites. He underscored the site's sanctity as a Saivite pilgrimage venue, vehemently opposing any animal sacrifices.

Murugan referenced a 1931 decree that, according to him, declared the majority of the hill a domain of Lord Murugan, criticizing current documentation for erroneously labeling it as Sikandar Malai in 1983. The minister demanded official recognition of its historical name, Thiruparankundram Malai, and decried recent police action targeting Hindu leaders who raised concerns over these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

