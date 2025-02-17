Left Menu

Bhupesh Bhagel Takes Charge Amidst Congress Leadership Reshuffle

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has been appointed as the Congress’ general secretary for Punjab. This move is part of a broader reshuffle led by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Several senior leaders have been assigned new roles while others have been relieved of their responsibilities.

Updated: 17-02-2025 22:53 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant reshuffle within the Indian National Congress, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has assumed the role of general secretary for Punjab. As Bhagel steps into his new position, he pledged to engage with party leaders, aligning with directives from All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The sweeping organizational changes, announced on February 14, saw Bhagel's appointment alongside Syed Naseer Hussain becoming general secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Other notable assignments include BK Hariprasad for Haryana, Krishna Allavaru for Bihar, Rajani Patil for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and Harish Chaudhary for Madhya Pradesh.

Further appointments included Ajay Kumar Lallu taking charge of Odisha, K Raju assuming responsibility in Jharkhand, and Meenakshi Natarajan heading Telangana. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka was given responsibility for four North Eastern states, including Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland. Meanwhile, leaders such as Dipak Babaria and Mohan Prakash were relieved from their roles, as the party aims to bolster its organizational strength with seasoned leaders taking charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

