India Considers F-35 Jet Proposal from the US: A Strategic Decision Awaits

India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, indicated on Monday that the country is open to evaluating a potential offer from US President Donald Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets. Speaking to ANI, Singh clarified that while a formal proposal has not yet materialized, the US is considering avenues to make the F-35s available.

Singh stressed the importance of maintaining an open mind towards the possibility of this procurement, emphasizing India's procedural approach to such acquisitions. He noted, "It is not an offer yet. They will look at a roadmap to make that available." He further mentioned India's strategic procurement plan, guided by a significant acquisition budget.

With Rs 1,80,000 crore allocated for the next fiscal year and Rs 1,60,000 crore for the current year, Singh reiterated the ministry's commitment to enhancing India's defense capabilities. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, President Trump announced intentions to boost defense sales to India, including potential F-35 sales.

