Dollar Maintains Lows Amid Tariff Woes and Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar remained near its recent two-month lows on Tuesday, with traders grappling with tariff concerns and the future of U.S. interest rate adjustments. Simultaneously, the Australian dollar experienced a slight decrease during turbulent trading after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) enacted an anticipated rate cut.

The RBA lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%, marking the first rate cut since the pandemic in 2020. Despite this move, the bank remained cautious about additional policy easing possibilities. As a result, the Australian dollar fell 0.2%, stabilizing at $0.63441 after an initial volatile reaction.

Globally, traders are keenly observing various economic indicators and central bank policies. Notably, last week's data showed a significant increase in U.S. consumer prices, the fastest in nearly 18 months, emphasizing the Federal Reserve's reluctance to reduce rates just yet amid prevalent economic uncertainties.

