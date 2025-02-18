Left Menu

Dollar Maintains Lows Amid Tariff Woes and Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar stayed near two-month lows as traders pondered U.S. tariff impacts and potential rate cuts. The Australian dollar slipped slightly after the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash rate by 25 basis points. Traders anticipate further rate adjustments globally amid evolving trade and economic conditions.

Updated: 18-02-2025 09:49 IST
The dollar remained near its recent two-month lows on Tuesday, with traders grappling with tariff concerns and the future of U.S. interest rate adjustments. Simultaneously, the Australian dollar experienced a slight decrease during turbulent trading after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) enacted an anticipated rate cut.

The RBA lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%, marking the first rate cut since the pandemic in 2020. Despite this move, the bank remained cautious about additional policy easing possibilities. As a result, the Australian dollar fell 0.2%, stabilizing at $0.63441 after an initial volatile reaction.

Globally, traders are keenly observing various economic indicators and central bank policies. Notably, last week's data showed a significant increase in U.S. consumer prices, the fastest in nearly 18 months, emphasizing the Federal Reserve's reluctance to reduce rates just yet amid prevalent economic uncertainties.

