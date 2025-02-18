Revitalizing Greece: The Skaramangas Shipyard Renaissance

The rhythmic sounds of hammering and welding ring through the Skaramangas Shipyard, marking a new chapter for the once-desolate facility on the outskirts of Athens.

Having changed hands to shipping tycoon George Prokopiou, the shipyard's renewed operations signify a broader resurgence of Greece's economy, climbing back from the throes of a debilitating debt crisis over a decade ago. Skaramangas is now emblematic of the country's strategy to reprivatize key assets, previously under government control, to invigorate the maritime sector.

CEO Miltiadis Varvitsiotis announced ambitious growth targets, reflecting the broader industry's momentum. Meanwhile, the local economy in Athens' western suburbs is experiencing profound rejuvenation, with unemployment rates plummeting and infrastructure demands rising amid bustling shipyard activity.

