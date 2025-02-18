Left Menu

Uttarakhand Digitizes Legislature with e-Vidhan Sabha Launch

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the launch of the e-Vidhan Sabha Application for a paperless legislative process, aligned with India's Digital Programme. Inspired by 'One Nation, One Application', the initiative promises enhanced governance transparency. Simultaneously, efforts accelerate on Dehradun's Elevated Corridor to address surging urban traffic.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has taken a significant step towards modernizing its legislative processes with the launch of the e-Vidhan Sabha Application. In an event held at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Dehradun, Dhami, along with the Legislative Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, introduced this digital initiative aimed at making legislative proceedings paper-free.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which is part of the 'Digital India Programme', seeks to digitize the workflow of state legislatures across the country. CM Dhami highlighted the importance of integrating digital solutions to improve governance efficiency and transparency. This move aligns with the 'One Nation, One Application' vision promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to the e-Vidhan project, the Chief Minister is also pushing forward infrastructure developments such as the Dehradun Elevated Corridor, intended to alleviate traffic congestion in the rapidly growing city. Plans are underway for constructing significant stretches over the Rispana and Bindal rivers, with instructions given to connect this corridor to the Expressway to facilitate smoother transit.

