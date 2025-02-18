High-Stakes Race for Norway's Wealth Fund Leadership

Norway's central bank announced on Tuesday that it received 82 applications for the role of CEO of the country's expansive sovereign wealth fund. The list of contenders includes the current CEO, Nicolai Tangen, who previously expressed his interest in another term to fulfill pending tasks. Tangen's current leadership tenure, which began in September 2020, is set for a potential renewal once his five-year term ends.

Among the diverse pool of applicants is former Deputy Minister of Finance Erlend Grimstad, as well as Frode Pleym, leader of Greenpeace Norway. The eclectic mix of candidates also features a stand-up comedian, several teenagers, and unoccupied individuals, highlighting the unique appeal of the prestigious position.

The fund, valued at $1.8 trillion and heralded as the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, primarily invests oil and gas revenue from the Norwegian state into foreign bonds, equities, real estate, and renewable energy endeavors.

