Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Advocates Fitness for Haj Pilgrims

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of fitness for Haj pilgrims during a programme at Jamia Millia Islamia University. He highlighted efforts to improve pilgrimage conditions, including medical support and embarkation points, while proposing an increase in next year's pilgrim quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:43 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the significance of fitness for those embarking on the Haj pilgrimage. Speaking at a fitness awareness programme held at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Rijiju praised the Delhi Haj Committee for its efforts to prepare pilgrims for the physically demanding journey.

Rijiju detailed several government initiatives to enhance the conditions of the pilgrimage. This includes dispatching more medical teams with pilgrims, offering assistance to elderly travelers, and increasing the number of embarkation points. These measures aim to improve the comfort and safety of those participating in the Haj, particularly in light of this year's challenging weather conditions.

Further, the minister announced plans to increase the quota for Indian pilgrims in future years, acknowledging the country's large Muslim population. He noted current constraints, such as high flight fares, and expressed a commitment to establishing more embarkation points to ease travel for pilgrims. Rijiju's remarks were supported by Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi state Haj Committee, who emphasized the role of physical fitness in promoting a successful pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

