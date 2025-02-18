Record-Breaking Attendance at Mahakumbh 2025 Sparks Urgent Arrangements

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directives to fortify arrangements at the Mahakumbh festival, underway in Prayagraj, following an unexpected surge in participants. Yadav urged devotees to use reserved train tickets to prevent overcrowding at stations.

Speaking to the media, Yadav emphasized the necessity for travelers heading to Mahakumbh to plan adequately. He also advised road travelers through Rewa to stay informed about traffic, aiming to ensure a seamless journey amid the large gathering.

As millions converge for spiritual rites at this revered event, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple experienced a remarkable rise in visitors following baths at the Triveni Sangam. Officials report that over 540 million pilgrims have already participated, with more expected before the event closes on February 26, setting unprecedented records.

