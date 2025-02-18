M23 Rebels' Return of Boat Traffic: A Double-Edged Sword

Boat traffic has returned to Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a notable development after the M23 rebels captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu. The United Nations has pointed out that this could aid the transportation of humanitarian supplies amid the ongoing conflict and looting threats.

The World Food Programme reported that approximately 7,000 metric tons of food were stolen as Congolese troops withdrew, allowing M23 to enter Bukavu. A passenger boat from Bukavu to Goma sailed on Tuesday, marking the first voyage since late January.

The United Nations' humanitarian office noted the boat traffic resumption could help deliver aid to Idjwi island, where over 100,000 people have fled due to the conflict. However, with Goma's airport still closed, expanding operations remains a significant challenge.

