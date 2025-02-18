Wall Street Eyes Gains Amid Dynamic Market Movements

Wall Street's major indexes are set to start Tuesday on an upswing as investors hone in on potential tariff shifts and insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate strategy following a dip in Treasury yields last week.

Federal Reserve officials have provided mixed signals, with Governor Christopher Waller mentioning minimal price impacts from President Donald Trump's trade measures and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker seeing no immediate need for a rate policy shift.

Speculations about a Russia-Ukraine peace deal have further stimulated global risk appetite while key players in the stock market, like Intel and Constellation Brands, experience significant gains. Investors eagerly await Fed minutes and Walmart's earnings for more financial clarity.

