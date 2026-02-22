Trump's Trade Tussle: New Tariffs, Old Challenges

In a bold move, President Trump declared an increase to a 15% baseline tariff on global imports, citing a Supreme Court ruling that undermined his previous measure. These newly announced tariffs come as Trump seeks alternatives amid legal challenges and trade partner pushback.

This decision could ripple through global trade, notably affecting Australian exporters who previously faced a lower tariff rate. Now, pressured to absorb increased costs, Australian goods might find themselves less competitive in the US market. Specific exemptions include beef, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

As the US grapples with the Supreme Court's decision, questions about possible refunds loom. The ruling deemed previous tariffs unlawful, and refunds could total $175 billion. This decision underscores the complex legal and political environment influencing US trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)