Trump's Trade Tussle: New Tariffs, Old Challenges

President Trump announced a new 15% tariff on imports from all countries following a Supreme Court ruling that rejected his previous tariff measures. The decision involves complex legal avenues and potential refunds, significantly impacting international trade dynamics, with Australia facing new challenges in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, President Trump declared an increase to a 15% baseline tariff on global imports, citing a Supreme Court ruling that undermined his previous measure. These newly announced tariffs come as Trump seeks alternatives amid legal challenges and trade partner pushback.

This decision could ripple through global trade, notably affecting Australian exporters who previously faced a lower tariff rate. Now, pressured to absorb increased costs, Australian goods might find themselves less competitive in the US market. Specific exemptions include beef, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals.

As the US grapples with the Supreme Court's decision, questions about possible refunds loom. The ruling deemed previous tariffs unlawful, and refunds could total $175 billion. This decision underscores the complex legal and political environment influencing US trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

