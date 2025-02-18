Leaders Unite for Water Resilience: A Vision for 2047

In a significant gesture, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil paid homage at the Maharana Pratap Memorial in Udaipur on Tuesday. The tribute coincided with the 2nd All India State Water Ministers' Conference, reflecting a dedication to India's historical and future legacy.

The conference, held the same day, saw Union Minister CR Patil, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and other senior leaders discuss water resource management. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, CM Sharma highlighted the importance of achieving self-reliance in water resources, calling it vital for future development.

Among the discussions was Tripura CM Manik Saha, who shared his state's innovations in water management. The two-day conference united 30 state water ministers, three chief ministers, and other officials. Key themes included water governance, storage infrastructure, and efficient management, aiming to foster national progress through strategic resource utilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)