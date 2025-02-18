Left Menu

Brazil's Nuclear Dilemma: The Future of Angra 3

Brazil faces a divided government over the future of its long-delayed Angra 3 nuclear plant. Economic officials propose abandoning the costly project, while energy supporters see it as crucial. The National Energy Policy Council postponed the decision, reflecting the broader debate on nuclear energy's role in sustainable development.

Brazil's government is torn over the future of its third nuclear power plant project, Angra 3, which has been under construction in starts and stops for four decades. The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) has deferred its decision on completing the plant, amid strong economic opposition.

Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira remains a proponent of finishing the project, despite financial challenges, as Brazil eyes becoming a green investment leader. Some argue nuclear power compromises Brazil's renewable energy strengths while others see it as a viable alternative to costlier thermal energy.

The projected costs for Angra 3 have prompted debate. BNDES estimates completion requires an additional 23 billion reais, potentially increasing electricity bills, but argues leaving it unfinished incurs even greater costs. Eletronuclear aims to secure private funding to advance construction and mitigate expenses.

