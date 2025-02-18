Global Markets Surge Amid Trade Tensions and Defense Spending Hikes

Global equity markets experienced a lift, notably led by Wall Street amid volatile trading conditions and European equities achieving record milestones. This uptick reflects the market's digestion of robust U.S. earnings, trade tariff implications, and a significant boost in European defense expenditure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index peaked at a historical high, fueled by gains in the defense and aerospace sectors. On the contrary, while the S&P 500 edged up slightly, the Dow and Nasdaq saw declines, influenced by a mix of gains in consumer discretionary and financials and setbacks in tech and energy sectors.

Investors are cautiously optimistic, as expectations grow for fiscal transformation across Europe in light of geopolitical tensions and possible economic policy shifts, particularly following meetings between global powers and European elections. Furthermore, rising U.S. inflation may stall rate cuts, adding another layer of market complexity.

