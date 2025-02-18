Germany's Housing Crunch: The Urgent Need for 600,000 New Homes

Germany faces a severe housing shortage, with experts estimating a requirement of up to 800,000 new homes. The lack of affordable options is a critical issue yet to gain traction in political discourse, even as Sunday's snap general election approaches. Analysts believe housing should be prioritized to address rising inequities.

Currently, rental listings in major cities like Berlin attract hundreds of prospective tenants daily. This competition exacerbates rent increases, which analysts warn could bolster support for far-right parties. Despite housing being a significant issue for many, it remains overshadowed by topics like migration and economic sluggishness.

The outgoing government's pledge to build 400,000 new homes annually fell short, with developers citing high raw material costs and excessive regulation as barriers. Experts urge policymakers to adopt strategies from countries like Austria, with robust social housing systems, to better meet the demands and ease the housing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)