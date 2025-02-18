PIL Seeks Overhaul of India's Aviation Safety Standards

In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been introduced at the Delhi High Court, urging immediate attention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The plea, submitted by the Airline Users Rights and Grievance Redressal Forum, seeks enforcement of international safety standards to bolster passenger protection in India.

Represented by Jose Abraham & Associates, the petition highlights a worrying disconnect between India's Civil Aviation Requirements and the global regulations put forth by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It warns of substantial risks stemming from this mismatch, particularly in training protocols for managing dangerous goods, which could elevate the chances of hazardous incidents including terrorist threats.

The plea criticizes the January 2023 amendment to Civil Aviation Requirements for not complying with ICAO documents, lacking a national framework, and a regulatory control board. Moreover, it notes that the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2003 are incompatible with ICAO's compulsory guidelines, inadequately addressing competency-based training and posing a threat to safety standards in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)