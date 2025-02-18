Toyota and GM: A New Chapter in Battery Production
Toyota Motor will transfer its order for vehicle batteries from LG Energy Solution to a Michigan plant that General Motors is leaving. This change follows GM's decision to sell its stake in the joint-venture plant, which LG and GM had intended as their third Ultium Cells location.
Toyota Motor has announced it will shift its vehicle battery order from LG Energy Solution to a Michigan facility previously associated with General Motors.
This move comes after GM revealed plans last December to divest its interest in the plant, originally slated as the third site for the LG-GM Ultium Cells joint-venture.
The two companies currently operate U.S. battery production plants in Ohio and Tennessee.
