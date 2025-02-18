Left Menu

Toyota and GM: A New Chapter in Battery Production

Toyota Motor will transfer its order for vehicle batteries from LG Energy Solution to a Michigan plant that General Motors is leaving. This change follows GM's decision to sell its stake in the joint-venture plant, which LG and GM had intended as their third Ultium Cells location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:27 IST
Toyota and GM: A New Chapter in Battery Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Toyota Motor has announced it will shift its vehicle battery order from LG Energy Solution to a Michigan facility previously associated with General Motors.

This move comes after GM revealed plans last December to divest its interest in the plant, originally slated as the third site for the LG-GM Ultium Cells joint-venture.

The two companies currently operate U.S. battery production plants in Ohio and Tennessee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025