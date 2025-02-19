Left Menu

China Strengthens Ties with Latin America Amid US Tensions

China reinforces its alliances in Latin America, emphasizing trust and partnership against the backdrop of US-China tensions. With significant investments in Bolivia, China challenges US influence, while both nations vie for dominance in the region. China's support for Latin American sovereignty and BRICS membership highlights its growing geopolitical engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:13 IST
China Strengthens Ties with Latin America Amid US Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant diplomatic gesture, China has reiterated its commitment to being a 'trustworthy' ally to Latin America. This declaration by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes as both China and the United States seek to expand their influence in a region traditionally under U.S. sway.

Amid these geopolitical maneuvers, China aims to elevate its strategic partnership with Bolivia, a nation deeply economically intertwined with China due to extensive debt and investment ties. Bolivia's resource sector, particularly in metals, energy, and transport, has attracted substantial Chinese funds, surpassing U.S. investments in the region.

Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to shape the landscape, especially with China's growing support for Latin American sovereignty and development through initiatives like BRICS. This situation contrasts sharply with the U.S. stance, as exemplified by President Trump's combative approach to Chinese influence in the Panama Canal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025