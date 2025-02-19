Union Minister to Inaugurate 77th Session of African-Asian Rural Development Organization

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is set to inaugurate the 77th Session of the Executive Committee of the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) in New Delhi. The event is scheduled from February 19-20, 2025, organized by the AARDO headquarters with the Government of India's support.

The session will precede the 21st General Session of the AARDO Conference, also in New Delhi. Following the conference, the 78th Executive Committee meeting will occur on February 25, 2025. The Executive Committee, including the President, two Vice Presidents, and ten members from Asia and Africa, convenes annually to manage responsibilities designated by the AARDO Conference.

Established in 1962, AARDO promotes South-South and Triangular cooperation, involving 32 full member governments from Africa and Asia. Recognized as an international entity by India, AARDO operates through organizational and technical activities, including HRD programs and strategic partnerships. Member contributions, alongside logistical support from key nations, sustain AARDO's initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)