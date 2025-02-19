India's Coal Ministry Boosts Underground Mining Auctions with New Incentives

The Indian Coal Ministry is setting the stage for a new phase in underground coal mining by offering additional incentives for commercial coal block auctions. This strategic move is in tune with India’s broader goal of sustainable coal production.

Currently, the discussions on these incentives are at an advanced stage, as confirmed by Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt at a recent roadshow. Any new measures will be applicable prospectively, according to Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar.

The ministry’s strategy involves collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including industry representatives. Amidst efforts to tackle the challenges inherent in underground mining, environmental concessions are being sought in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The coal production from auctioned mines is expected to rise significantly by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

