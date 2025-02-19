Putin and Trump: Potential Meeting Amid Ongoing Ukraine Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump may soon have a face-to-face meeting, according to the Kremlin. The meeting could potentially take place in Saudi Arabia this month, marking the first encounter between Russian and U.S. leaders since 2021.

This development comes as Trump, dismissing Ukraine's concerns, suggested that Kyiv might have settled terms with Russia earlier. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of the meeting as a step towards resolving the ongoing Ukraine war, which is close to entering its third year.

The potential meeting underscores the absence of Ukrainian and European officials in the talks, raising questions about the inclusivity of negotiations. As the conflict that began in 2014 escalates, the world watches closely, acknowledging the long journey to peace.

