China Seeks Public Input on Rare Earth Policies
China's industry ministry announced draft measures on rare earth mining, smelting, and management, opening them for public feedback. This initiative aims to better safeguard China's invaluable rare earth resources, crucial for various high-tech industries, signaling the country's commitment to sustainable and responsible resource management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- China
China is inviting public feedback on new draft measures concerning the mining, smelting, separation, and management of rare earths, according to a statement by the industry ministry.
The initiative represents a significant step in enhancing the protection of China's domestic rare earth resources, which are vital for numerous high-tech industries.
These draft measures indicate China's ongoing efforts to bolster the sustainable and responsible management of its rare earth resources amid rising global demand.
