China Seeks Public Input on Rare Earth Policies

China is inviting public feedback on new draft measures concerning the mining, smelting, separation, and management of rare earths, according to a statement by the industry ministry.

The initiative represents a significant step in enhancing the protection of China's domestic rare earth resources, which are vital for numerous high-tech industries.

These draft measures indicate China's ongoing efforts to bolster the sustainable and responsible management of its rare earth resources amid rising global demand.

