Left Menu

China Seeks Public Input on Rare Earth Policies

China's industry ministry announced draft measures on rare earth mining, smelting, and management, opening them for public feedback. This initiative aims to better safeguard China's invaluable rare earth resources, crucial for various high-tech industries, signaling the country's commitment to sustainable and responsible resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:53 IST
China Seeks Public Input on Rare Earth Policies
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China is inviting public feedback on new draft measures concerning the mining, smelting, separation, and management of rare earths, according to a statement by the industry ministry.

The initiative represents a significant step in enhancing the protection of China's domestic rare earth resources, which are vital for numerous high-tech industries.

These draft measures indicate China's ongoing efforts to bolster the sustainable and responsible management of its rare earth resources amid rising global demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025