Left Menu

Separation Wounds: Yemen's Divide Deepens amid Gulf Power Feud

Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council, is in disarray as internal divisions surface. Saudi-backed forces have reclaimed territories taken by UAE-backed separatists. The group's leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, has fled to Abu Dhabi, while a delegation holds talks in Riyadh amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:57 IST
Separation Wounds: Yemen's Divide Deepens amid Gulf Power Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major rift has emerged within Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), as it deals with internal divisions that mirror the growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

While a faction of the group set sail for Riyadh for crucial discussions, the STC's leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, chose to escape to Abu Dhabi, allegedly with UAE assistance.

Saudi-backed fighters have made significant gains in regions seized by the UAE-backed forces as Saudi Arabia and the UAE face widening divisions over geopolitical and oil-related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Development Leap with NEC Support

Boosting Progress: Arunachal Pradesh's Development Leap with NEC Support

 India
2
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Reverence and Rhythm Unite in Grand Padyatra

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Reverence and Rhythm Unite in Grand Padyatra

 India
3
Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

 India
4
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026