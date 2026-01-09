Separation Wounds: Yemen's Divide Deepens amid Gulf Power Feud

A major rift has emerged within Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), as it deals with internal divisions that mirror the growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

While a faction of the group set sail for Riyadh for crucial discussions, the STC's leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, chose to escape to Abu Dhabi, allegedly with UAE assistance.

Saudi-backed fighters have made significant gains in regions seized by the UAE-backed forces as Saudi Arabia and the UAE face widening divisions over geopolitical and oil-related matters.

