Final Call for Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund: Contrarian Gains Await

Investors have just two days left to grab opportunities in the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund under its New Fund Offer, closing on February 20, 2025. Selling at Rs. 10 per unit, the fund takes a contrarian strategy, promising a balanced investment across large, mid, and small cap stocks.

Emphasizing long-term potential, the fund focuses on undervalued firms that have been overlooked due to market trends. This careful approach aims for sustained returns while attending to controlled risk management by spreading investments across different market categories.

Potential investors can use various channels like Bajaj Finserv AMC's website or registered agents, investing through systematic plans or lumpsum amounts starting at Rs. 500. As the NFO period nears its end, participation remains open until February 20, with regular subscriptions resuming shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)