Call for Updated Cold Storage Rents in Bengal Amid Rising Costs

The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) has appealed to the state government to adjust cold storage rents for potatoes, citing increasing input costs and static tariffs. This plea was made during the 60th annual general meeting of the association.

WBCSA president Sunil Kumar Rana emphasized the necessity for a standardized release system for stored potatoes, ensuring stable prices and regular supply. The association projects a potato production of 135-140 lakh tons this season, far exceeding the state's domestic demand of 65 lakh tons.

The association proposed releasing stored potatoes at a uniform rate of 12 percent monthly to prevent market disruptions. Additionally, they called on the government to initiate programs for proper grading, curing, and sorting of potatoes, aiming to standardize these practices.

