Left Menu

Nikola's Bankruptcy: A Tumultuous Ride in the Electric Vehicle Sector

Electric vehicle maker Nikola has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, aiming to sell its assets amid financial difficulties, including tepid demand and high borrowing costs. This marks the end of a challenging journey for the company, characterized by leadership changes, falling share values, and allegations of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:27 IST
Nikola's Bankruptcy: A Tumultuous Ride in the Electric Vehicle Sector

Nikola declared on Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, initiating plans to sell its assets in response to tepid demand, rapid cash burn, and funding challenges. This development marks the end of a tumultuous journey for the electric-vehicle maker, which faced leadership upheavals, declining share values, and short-seller allegations.

Several electric vehicle startups, including Fisker, Proterra, and Lordstown Motors, have similarly filed for bankruptcy in recent years. These companies, which debuted publicly during the pandemic with promises to transform the sector, struggled as financing for their capital-intensive operations dwindled amidst high interest rates and reduced demand.

Phoenix-based Nikola began by producing battery-powered semi-trucks and later shifted to hydrogen-powered electric trucks. Despite increasing production in 2024, the company struggled financially, losing substantial amounts on each truck due to reluctance from fleet operators to adopt amid high borrowing costs. The firm's stock dipped considerably, plummeting 38% on Wednesday, thus valuing the company at below $50 million, compared to a $27 billion peak in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025