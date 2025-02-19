Charcoal Cooking: A Cuban Solution to Power Crisis

In the face of relentless power outages, Cuban households are increasingly relying on charcoal as their primary cooking fuel. This solution has emerged amidst the island's crumbling power infrastructure, leaving citizens like Maria Elena Veiga, from the outskirts of Havana, with little choice in adapting.

Consistent power shortages have become commonplace, particularly affecting rural towns far from the capital, Havana. With some areas experiencing up to 20-hour blackouts, residents are finding it challenging to maintain daily routines.

The Cuban government partly blames the U.S. trade embargo for exacerbating the country's electrical woes. With oil-fired plants largely inactive and fuel shortages preventing diesel generators from stepping in, vast sections of the population remain powerless. In response, authorities have resorted to measures such as temporary school closures.

