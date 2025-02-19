Left Menu

Vijay Mallya's Fight Against Bankruptcy Order: Appeals Continue

Businessman Vijay Mallya's attempts to overturn a bankruptcy order imposed by the UK High Court have returned for appeal hearings. The hearings focus on a £1.05 billion debt owed by his Kingfisher Airlines to a consortium of Indian banks. Mallya remains free in the UK under bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:28 IST
Vijay Mallya's Fight Against Bankruptcy Order: Appeals Continue
businessman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya's prolonged legal battle against a bankruptcy order from over three years ago returned to the limelight this week, as appeal hearings commenced in London.

Justice Anthony Mann, presiding at the Chancery Division, dismissed an adjournment petition filed by Mallya's legal team, which included Zaiwalla & Co's Kartik Mittal and barrister Mark Watson-Gandy. Mallya, who is embroiled in fraud and money laundering accusations in India, is contesting appeals related to a debt of £1.05 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines to the State Bank of India-led consortium.

The hearings, set to conclude by Friday, involve multiple appeals linked to Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Michael Briggs' earlier rulings. These appeals include allegations of the banks being estopped by an Indian court judgment and other contested matters. Meanwhile, Mallya continues to reside in the UK on bail, with underlying legal proceedings, possibly concerning an asylum application, in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025