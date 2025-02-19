Vijay Mallya's Fight Against Bankruptcy Order: Appeals Continue

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya's prolonged legal battle against a bankruptcy order from over three years ago returned to the limelight this week, as appeal hearings commenced in London.

Justice Anthony Mann, presiding at the Chancery Division, dismissed an adjournment petition filed by Mallya's legal team, which included Zaiwalla & Co's Kartik Mittal and barrister Mark Watson-Gandy. Mallya, who is embroiled in fraud and money laundering accusations in India, is contesting appeals related to a debt of £1.05 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines to the State Bank of India-led consortium.

The hearings, set to conclude by Friday, involve multiple appeals linked to Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Michael Briggs' earlier rulings. These appeals include allegations of the banks being estopped by an Indian court judgment and other contested matters. Meanwhile, Mallya continues to reside in the UK on bail, with underlying legal proceedings, possibly concerning an asylum application, in play.

