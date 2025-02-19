India Ascends to Vice Presidency at IALA, Championing Global Maritime Safety

India has taken a significant step on the international maritime arena, being elected to the Vice Presidency of the International Organization of Aids to Marine Navigation (IALA) at the organization's first General Assembly held in Singapore. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways announced this development in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation to the assembly was led by TK Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry, and included notable members such as Mukesh Mangal, Joint Secretary, N Muruganandam, Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships, and S. Saravanan, Deputy Director. The assembly signifies IALA's evolution from a non-governmental organization to an inter-governmental body, emphasizing India's pivotal role in maritime navigation and safety.

Set to host the IALA Council meeting and General Assembly in the coming years, India is poised to further strengthen its influence in the sector. This election highlights India's dedication to maritime safety and its active collaboration with international partners to advance navigation aids globally, as stated in the release by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)