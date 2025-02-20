Trump's Bold Energy Move: A Fast-Track to Controversy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced a list of more than 600 infrastructure projects eligible for expedited review under former President Donald Trump's National Energy Emergency declaration. Key projects include Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline and various natural gas facilities slated for rapid permitting.

Critics argue the fast-tracking could violate federal environmental laws. David Bookbinder from The Environmental Integrity Project emphasized the potential legal violations of bypassing traditional environmental checks. However, the streamlined approach has been applauded by some project leaders who anticipate long-awaited progress.

While the designation is meant to address national energy concerns, environmental groups question its legitimacy, pointing to non-energy projects also on the list. The debate continues to generate controversy amid legal scrutiny and public discourse.

