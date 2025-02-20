Japan's Trade Mission: Exemption from U.S. Tariffs

Japan's Trade Minister, Yoji Muto, is set to travel to the United States in March to request exemptions from new tariffs on steel and automobiles, according to reports by the Asahi newspaper.

Muto is coordinating discussions with newly appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and other senior officials. The agenda includes Japan's plans to increase imports of American gas and address Nippon Steel's halted bid for U.S. Steel.

The visit, planned ahead of March 12, aligns with the implementation of 25% tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports. However, Muto's schedule remains flexible, contingent upon Japan's parliamentary budget deliberations, as per government insiders cited by Asahi.

