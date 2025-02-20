Left Menu

Japan's Trade Mission: Exemption from U.S. Tariffs

Japan's Trade Minister, Yoji Muto, plans to visit the U.S. to seek exemptions from impending tariffs on steel and cars. Muto intends to engage with top U.S. officials to discuss enhanced trade relations, including Japan's increased purchase of American gas and Nippon Steel's interests in U.S. acquisitions.

Updated: 20-02-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:59 IST
Japan's Trade Minister, Yoji Muto, is set to travel to the United States in March to request exemptions from new tariffs on steel and automobiles, according to reports by the Asahi newspaper.

Muto is coordinating discussions with newly appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and other senior officials. The agenda includes Japan's plans to increase imports of American gas and address Nippon Steel's halted bid for U.S. Steel.

The visit, planned ahead of March 12, aligns with the implementation of 25% tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports. However, Muto's schedule remains flexible, contingent upon Japan's parliamentary budget deliberations, as per government insiders cited by Asahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

