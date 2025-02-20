Left Menu

Tata Power Partners with AWS for a Greener Energy Future

Tata Power collaborates with Amazon Web Services to enhance its digital infrastructure for energy management. The partnership is aimed at driving India's energy transition, focusing on real-time analytics, automation, and sustainability. By leveraging cloud computing and IoT, Tata Power is poised to optimize energy supply and demand efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:40 IST
Tata Power Partners with AWS for a Greener Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to innovate its digital systems, reinforcing India's shift towards a greener energy future. This alliance focuses on modernizing digital infrastructure to drive smart energy management and consumer-focused transitions.

The company's ambitious transformation agenda leverages AWS's cloud computing prowess, alongside advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet-of-things (IoT), to evolve India's energy landscape. By focusing on real-time data analytics, automation, and decentralized power generation, Tata Power aims to ensure grid stability, predictive maintenance, and efficient energy transactions.

In line with this digital-first approach, Tata Power has strategically migrated 23 critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. As one of India's largest integrated power entities, Tata Power is setting benchmarks in Transmission & Distribution, Generation, Trading, Renewables, and Energy as a Service (EaaS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025