Tata Power Partners with AWS for a Greener Energy Future

Tata Power has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to innovate its digital systems, reinforcing India's shift towards a greener energy future. This alliance focuses on modernizing digital infrastructure to drive smart energy management and consumer-focused transitions.

The company's ambitious transformation agenda leverages AWS's cloud computing prowess, alongside advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet-of-things (IoT), to evolve India's energy landscape. By focusing on real-time data analytics, automation, and decentralized power generation, Tata Power aims to ensure grid stability, predictive maintenance, and efficient energy transactions.

In line with this digital-first approach, Tata Power has strategically migrated 23 critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. As one of India's largest integrated power entities, Tata Power is setting benchmarks in Transmission & Distribution, Generation, Trading, Renewables, and Energy as a Service (EaaS).

